



Luanda: Vidhu P Nair, who is presently India's ambassador to Turkmenistan, has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to Angola, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.





Nair is a Foreign Service Officer of Batch 2002 and has also served as the Director of the ministry.





"Dr. Vidhu P. Nair (IFS:2002), presently Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Angola," the MEA said in a statement.





Moreover, he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.







