



Jaipur: United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis, who is on a 5-day visit to India, saw the UNESCO world heritage sites in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday.





In a post on X, the UNGA President Dennis Francis wrote, "Incredible India! Wonderful and memorable experience to visit @UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Jaipur, Rajasthan"





"A great testament of the richness and sophistication of the Indian civilization," Francis said as he posted pictures of himself visiting the picturesque locations.





He also visited the City Palace in Jaipur, where he met Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.





Expressing gratitude to the Rajasthan Deputy CM, he wrote on X, "City Palace. Thank Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, @KumariDiya, for welcoming us to the splendid palace and for her generous hospitality."





"On his arrival at City Palace, Jaipur, today, President of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, were heartily welcomed and felicitated," the deputy CM of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, wrote on X.





Another world heritage site visited by the UNGA President was the Jantar Mantar in Jaipur.





"Jantar Mantar - ancient Indian astronomical brilliance in full display," he wrote on X.





Notably, Dennis Francis is visiting India from January 22-26 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.





Francis on Monday paid a 'solemn tribute' to the 'Father of the Nation' at his final resting place, Rajghat, in Delhi.





India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, was also present as the UNGA president laid floral tributes at the Mahatma's memorial.





In his role as the president of the UN General Assembly, Francis laid a wreath at the memorial, signifying the acknowledgement of the international community of the Mahatma's enduring impact on peace, non-violence and human rights.





On his arrival on Monday morning, Francis expressed his happiness amid the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, saying he was looking forward to discussing the peace and progress of the country.





The UNGA President said, "Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its 'Second Diwali'.





"Namaste, Bharat! Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its 'Second Diwali'. Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Sustainability!" the UNGA president posted from his official X handle.





Francis arrived in New Delhi on a five-day visit during which he would focus on advancing India-UN ties.





The theme of his presidency of the 78th UNGA is 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity'.





During his visit, Francis is slated to visit Mumbai as well. In Mumbai, he will pay floral tributes at the memorial in honour of the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks.





His engagements in Mumbai will include a visit to the National Stock Exchange and an address on New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), according to the MEA release.





On January 26, the concluding day of his visit, Francis will participate as a state guest at the Republic Day Parade in Maharashtra.







