



Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to uproot terrorism, and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences. "These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation."





New Delhi: The government Wednesday banned two factions of the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir for five years for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda, and asking people to refrain from taking part in elections.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to uproot terrorism, and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences.





"Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence, the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.





"These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation," Shah wrote on 'X'.





On Tuesday, the government extended the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI), by another five years for continuing activities that pose a threat to the security of the nation.





In a notification on Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry said the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir- Sumji faction (MCJK-S), chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist activities and providing logistical support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.





The leaders and members of MCJK-S have been involved in raising funds through various sources including from Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities and sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the notification said.





Besides, the home ministry said, the MCJK-S has constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognised fundamentals of Indian democracy.





The MCJK-S and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country, it said, adding they have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country.





The MCJK-S is also involved in promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities; sowing seeds of dis-affection amongst people; exhorting people to destabilise law and order; encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India; and promoting hatred against established government by giving clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions in Jammu and Kashmir.





The home ministry said the central government is of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), it will use this opportunity to continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.





The group will also continue advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir while disputing its accession to the Union of India and continue propagating false narrative and anti-national sentiments among the people there with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order, the notification said.





"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of the section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby declares the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) as an unlawful association," it said.





The ban will continue for five years, it said.





In a separate notification, the home ministry said Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir-Bhat faction (MCJK-B), chaired by Abdul Ghani Bhat, have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.





The home ministry said the MCJK-B has linkages with banned terrorist organisations and has supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and its members have been indulging in generating feelings of hatred and disaffection against India to separate Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India.





The leaders and members of the MCJK-B have been involved in raising funds through various sources including from Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.





The MCJK-B by giving clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions, has also attempted to subvert the will of people and democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir, the notification said.





It said the group is also involved in promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities; sowing seeds of dis-affection amongst people; exhorting people to destabilise law and order; encouraging the use of armed struggle to separate Jammu and Kashmir; and promoting hatred against established government.





Considering these facts, the central government declares the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) as an unlawful association for five years, the home ministry said.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







