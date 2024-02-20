



MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also noted that Indians in Russia have been advised not to venture into the war zone or get caught into difficult situations. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the Indian government is in touch with Russian authorities in its efforts to bring back the Indians to their homeland





New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said at least 20 Indians are stuck in Russia, seeking discharge from the Russian army. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the Indian government is in touch with Russian authorities in its efforts to bring back the Indians to their homeland.





Emphasising that the government was trying its best for their early discharge, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal also noted that Indians in Russia have been advised not to venture into the war zone or get caught into difficult situations.





“It is our understanding that there are 20 people who’ve gone there to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army. These are the people who have contacted us, and that is our understanding that this is the number that we have there,” Randhir Jaiswal said.





On February 26, the MEA said several Indians caught in the 2022 Russo-Ukrainian war had already been discharged from the Russian army.





“Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. Several Indians have already been discharged as a result,” the MEA said in a press release.





The external affairs ministry further stated it was actively pursuing the early discharge of Indian nationals from the Russian army.





“We remain committed, as a matter of top priority, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army,” the ministry said.





The families of two men belonging to Jammu and Kashmir, who had ended up as mercenaries for Russia fighting against Ukraine on the frontline, had appealed to MEA for help to bring them back.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







