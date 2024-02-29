



Indian Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and the Indian delegation on Thursday visited Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Base Birsrestho Matiur Rahman at Jashore.





The Air Chief had a close interaction with the officer cadets, instructors at the BAF Academy and officers at BAF Base Jashore, said Indian High Commission, Dhaka through a social media update on 'X'.





The visiting Indian Air Force Chief on Wednesday visited National Defence College of Bangladesh and delivered a talk on Lessons from Ongoing conflicts and interacted with faculty and senior officers of the course. He later visited BAF Base Bangabandhu, Dhaka and interacted with officers and airmen of 8 Squadron & 214 MRO.





The Indian Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is on a three day visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, the Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force. He is accompanied by a three member delegation team.





