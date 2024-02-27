



IG Drones is a leading drone company in India that offers services for drone surveying, mapping and inspection by industry experts. It has executed more than 250 projects across various industries and has partnerships with State Governments, PSU’s and MNC’s.





According to a recent news report, IG Drones has secured an order from the Defence Ministry to supply surveillance drones for the Indian Army. The drones will be used for border security, reconnaissance, and anti-terror operations. The order is worth ₹120 crore and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 .





This is a significant achievement for IG Drones, as it showcases its capabilities and expertise in the field of drone technology.







