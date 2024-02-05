



New Delhi: India and Argentina are commemorating 75 years of bilateral relations marked by friendship, cooperation, and shared values.





The two countries had established diplomatic ties on February 3, 1949.





"We are honoured to commemorate 3 February 1949, when India and Argentina, the two vibrant democracies, embarked on a remarkable journey of friendship, cooperation, and shared values," the Indian Embassy in Argentina posted on X.





Reacting to the post, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Commemorating 75 Years of diplomatic relations between #IndiaArgentina."





Earlier on February 1, Argentina's Secretary for International Economic Relations, Ambassador Marcelo Cima, received the Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, and the two reviewed key topics of bilateral cooperation and economic and trade relations between both countries.





They also agreed on the interest in restoring the historical peak recorded in 2022, when overall trade reached nearly USD 6.4 billion, with a surplus of USD 2.7 billion for Argentina.





Last month, the Indian government entered into an agreement with Argentina for the exploration of lithium in the South American nation, as it seeks to delve into the supply of the rare element, which is crucial for the transformation towards an 'environment-friendly' future.





Along with Chile and Bolivia, Argentina has more than half of the world's lithium reserves. The most important use of lithium is in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras and electric vehicles.





India and Argentina share cordial relations and encompass political, economic, scientific and technological cooperation, including Antarctic research and cultural cooperation.





There are no outstanding disputes between India and Argentina.





India opened a Trade Commission in Buenos Aires in 1943 and later converted it into an embassy in 1949. Argentina had established a consulate in Calcutta in the 1920s, which was transferred to Delhi as an embassy in 1950. Argentina opened a Consulate General office in Mumbai in April 2009.







