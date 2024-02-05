



Bharuch: The Indian Navy on Friday took delivery of the first 25 ton Bollard Pull Tug, Mahabali, built at the Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd (SSPL), an MSME based in Bharuch, Gujarat, marking another milestone in the government’s `Make in India’ initiative.





This is the first of the tree tugs that the Navy has contracted to be built under the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).





The tugs will help provide assistance to Naval ships and submarines during berthing and un-berthing, as well as turning and maneuvering in confined waters. The tugs will also provide firefighting assistance to ships – both afloat and at anchorage – and will also have capability to conduct limited search and rescue operations.





The Navy signed the ₹84.75 crore contract for construction of three 25-ton bollard pull tugs with SSPL on 12 November 2021, in line with the `Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the government. These tugs will have a service life of 30 years.





The keel for all three tugs (Yard 305 – Mahabali, Yard 306 Baljeet and Yard 307 – Bajrang) was laid by Warship Production Superintendent (Mumbai), Cmde Sunil Kaushik on 10 June 2022. All major and auxiliary equipment/systems are being sourced from indigenous manufacturers.





Earlier, on 20 September 2023, the Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd, a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Ltd, had built a 62-ton bollard pull tug for Ocean Sparkle, an Adani Group enterprise.





The Ministry of Shipping had, on 4 September 2020, issued a directive to all major ports to exclusively procure or charter tug boats built in India, in a move to promote domestic shipbuilding.





The shipping ministry has reaffirmed its commitment towards establishing an ecosystem for building, repair and recycling of ships with in the country. The ministry also constituted a committee comprising Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India, Indian Register of Shipping and the Director General of Shipping to prescribe standards and specifications and to ensure compliance with all shipbuilding norms.







