Amid the government's push towards indigenisation in the military, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will equip its made-in-India Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets with 'Uttam' radar and 'Angad' electronic warfare suite, replacing the imported systems installed earlier according to a report by India Today





The IAF has already commissioned 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets, with plans to order an additional 97 in the near future. "The Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array radar and Angad electronic warfare suite are in the advanced stages of development. They will be ready for integration with the TEJAS MK-1A aircraft soon," defence officials told Indiatoday.in.





The current replacement plan, starting from the 41st aircraft in the order of 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets, includes an Indian-made electronic warfare suite and AESA radar. Different laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are executing the projects.



