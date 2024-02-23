



India and the United States play an important role in the Indo-Pacific region, says the Indian Defence Secretary. Speaking at the second INDUS-X Summit, held on February 21, 2024 in New Delhi, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane emphasized the importance of the region as a nexus for global trade, geopolitics and security.





Aramane highlighted the strong defence partnership between the two countries, pointing to the Initiatives on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) jointly launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden in 2022. He noted that the iCET aims to promote innovation in key sectors, including advocacy, through various platforms such as exhibitions, hackathons and pitching sessions.





The Defence Secretary also discussed the Defence Innovation Bridge, a key outcome of iCET, which facilitates collaboration between US and Indian start-ups in the defence sector. Regarding bilateral cooperation in the aerospace and defence sectors, Aramane emphasized that India is increasingly dependent on the United States for the latest equipment and technology. He noted that the United States sees India as an important partner in the Indo-Pacific strategy, given India’s growing defence capabilities.





The Defence Secretary highlighted India’s achievements in the production of defence material, from shipbuilding, including aircraft carriers, to the development of advanced weapons, such as the Tejas multirole fighter aircraft. He called on industry representatives from the two countries to deepen strategic partnership and increase the potential of cooperation. He participated in the inaugural session of the INDUS-X Summit, together with INDOPACOM Commander Admiral John C Aquilino, Amb Atul Keshap, President of USIBC, and Rexon Ryu, President of The Asia Group, who moderated the session.





The second edition of the INDUS-X Summit, jointly organized by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the Indian Ministry of Defence and the United States Department of Defence in New Delhi, aims to promote the development of the defence industry. across borders. The event is aimed at aligning the technological capabilities of start-ups and MSMEs and engaging in bilateral dialogues to promote the INDUS-X initiative.







