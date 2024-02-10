



Inaugurating these facilities, Admiral Kumar said that these are a necessity to improve the Navy’s operational capabilities





New Delhi: Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar inaugurated a new radar system along with other facilities at INS Utkrosh in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during his 3-day visit to the strategic Tri-Services Command to strengthen Andaman and Nicobar Command’s (ANC) security apparatus.





Precision Approach Radar & IUHDSS At INS Utkrosh





The Precision Approach Radar (PAR) at INS Utkrosh, located on South Andaman Island, along with the facilities manufactured domestically by a company in Chennai, will provide highly accurate horizontal and vertical guidance to safely land aircraft during adverse weather conditions such as heavy rain and fog. Additionally, the Integrated Underwater Harbour Defence and Surveillance System (IUHDSS) was also inaugurated at Naval Jetty, Port Blair, to augment the security apparatus of Port Blair.





Admiral Kumar's visit to ANC was from February 6 to 9, accompanied by Kala Hari Kumar, President of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA). The purpose of the visit was to assess and enhance the operational capabilities of the ANC, India's only operational Joint Services Command. Admiral Kumar was briefed on the role and strategic significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and their contribution to supporting military operations and India's 'Act East' Policy.





As part of his visit, Admiral Kumar laid the foundation stone for sailors’ accommodation at Vijay Baugh and inaugurated several key facilities aimed at strengthening the ANC's capabilities.





Necessity To Augment Operational Capabilities: CNS





Inaugurating these facilities, Admiral Kumar said that these are a necessity to improve the Navy’s operational capabilities, particularly in emergency situations and low-visibility conditions. The Chief also inaugurated Naval Communication Network (NCN) Centres at INS Kohassa, INS Baaz, and INS Kardip during his visit to units in the Northern and Southern Group of Islands. These centres, according to the Naval Chief, will now increase communication and situational awareness, which in turn will help boost ‘jointness’ among the Tri-services in operations across the ANC.





Throughout the 3-day visit, Admiral Kumar interacted with personnel from various units and establishments within the ANC. Kala Hari Kumar also engaged with the wives of ANC personnel during a special event and inaugurated the 'Saksham' VC facility at Navy Children School, Port Blair.







