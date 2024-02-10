



Pune: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, paid a visit to the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Girinagar, Pune, on February 9. During the visit, he engaged with all participants of the 6th Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC).





Addressing a pertinent theme, the Air Chief spoke about the “Transition of IAF into a Contemporary and Future Ready Aerospace Force.” He outlined the vision of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as defined in the latest edition of IAF’s doctrine (2022): “to be an agile and adaptive Air Force that provides decisive aerospace power in furtherance of our national interests.”





To achieve this vision, the Chief emphasized the IAF’s need to ‘See First and See the Farthest, Reach First and Reach the Fastest, Hit First and Hit the Hardest.’ He underscored the imperative to rethink, reform, redesign, and rebuild the traditional war-fighting machinery to align with the evolving paradigms of future conflicts.





During his visit, the CAS also inaugurated the nation’s sole Armament Technology Lab. He commended the institute for its significant role in shaping officers from the three services, including officers from Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs), for their roles in command and staff appointments.





