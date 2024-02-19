



India’s first military-grade spy satellite, developed by the domestic private sector, is now ready and has been shipped for launch on a SpaceX rocket. This significant achievement is a collaborative effort between TATA Advanced Systems (TASL) and Satellogic, a Latin American company, according to a report by ET





Here are the key details:





Satellite Specifications:





The satellite boasts an impressive 0.5-meter spatial resolution in its imagery, making it capable of capturing fine details from space.





Unlike previous scenarios where exact coordinates and monitoring timings had to be shared with foreign vendors, this satellite’s ground control center will remain in India. This ensures the secrecy of critical information required by the armed forces.





The satellite will be used for monitoring infrastructure and acquiring intelligence related to military targets.





Launch And Control:





The satellite, completed by TASL, is currently being sent to Florida for an expected launch by April aboard a SpaceX rocket.





Once operational, a state-of-the-art ground control centre will be established in Bengaluru, directing the satellite’s path and processing its imagery.





Strategic Importance:





Given the vast coverage needed for monitoring borders and enemy movements, this satellite will significantly enhance India’s intelligence capabilities.





The Bangalore plant, capable of producing 25 low Earth orbit satellites per year, demonstrates India’s growing prowess in space technology.





This milestone marks a significant step forward for India’s space endeavours, combining private sector innovation with cutting-edge technology.







