



Amid reports of Russian tanks facing heavy losses in Ukraine due to evolving warfare tactics, senior officers emphasised the importance of combined arms operations





New Delhi: Dispelling rumours of tanks becoming obsolete, the Indian Army is embarking on a significant overhaul of its tank fleet while preparing to introduce next-generation tanks for future battles. Amid reports of Russian tanks facing heavy losses in Ukraine due to evolving warfare tactics, senior officers emphasised the importance of combined arms operations. Tanks, with their mobility, firepower, and armoured protection, remain vital for offensive and defensive strategies.





“The critical ‘combined-arms operations’ were missing. Tanks remain relevant for both offensive and defensive operations. There is no other platform that provides requisite mobility, firepower and armoured protection in large-scale ground battles,” a senior officer aware of the development was quoted as saying by the Times of India.





Project To Produce 1,770 FRCVs In India





In response, the Army is set to issue a request for proposal for a ₹57,000 crore project to produce 1,770 Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) in India. These FRCVs will incorporate advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, drone integration, and active protection systems to counter aerial threats and enhance situational awareness.





“The FRCVs will be inducted in three phases, with 590 in the first one. Each phase will see the induction of newer technologies to ensure the highest level of survivability, lethality and agility. Tanks, by no means, are dead,” he added.





Plans Underway To Introduce 354 Light Tanks For High-Altitude Warfare





Additionally, the Army will introduce upgrades to its existing tank fleet, including the induction of 118 indigenous Arjun Mark-1A tanks with enhanced capabilities. Plans are also underway to introduce 354 light tanks for high-altitude warfare under Project Zorawar.





T-90S Tanks Will Be Equipped With Automatic Target Trackers



Furthermore, the Army’s T-72 fleet will receive upgrades such as more powerful engines, thermal sights, and other advanced systems. The T-90S tanks will be equipped with automatic target trackers and digital ballistic computers to enhance their combat effectiveness.





“T-72s are also getting thermal sights, fire detection and suppression, and other systems. The T-90S tanks, in turn, are getting automatic target trackers, digital ballistic computers and commander thermal imagers,” TOI quoted the officer as saying.







