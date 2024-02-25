



After revamping the aviation landscape in the country, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia is focused on taking the number of airports in the country to over 200 in the next five years, as he credits the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing about monumental development in the country. Excerpts from the interview he gave to The Sunday Guardian.





Q: Your Civil Aviation Ministry’s achievements came in for special appreciation in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech. What are your plans over the next five years?





A: India is now the third largest domestic aviation market. In terms of both domestic and international flights, India is the fifth largest market. Over the next five years, the number of airports, heliports and water aerodromes is going to cross 200. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the number of airports in the country has increased from 74 in 2014 to 149 now. Uttar Pradesh, for example, had just six airports but now it has 10 airports and that number would go up to 16 by yearend. Jewar International Airport in the state would also be operational by the end of the year. In the first quarter of the current calendar year, we are going to provide five new airports with connectivity in the state.







