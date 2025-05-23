



India's indigenously developed Akashteer air defence system has emerged as a pivotal technological asset following its exceptional performance during Operation Sindoor, marking a significant milestone in the country's defence capabilities and self-reliance initiatives. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir V Kamat's confidence in the system's international appeal reflects the strategic importance of this achievement, as India deployed the fully automated system against nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with remarkable effectiveness.





The operation showcased the system's advanced integration of detection, tracking, and engagement capabilities against enemy aircraft, drones, and missiles through a sophisticated network of radar systems, sensors, and communication technologies consolidated into a mobile, vehicle-based framework designed for hostile environments. This success represents not only a tactical victory but also validates India's growing technological prowess in developing cutting-edge defence systems that can compete with global standards while maintaining complete indigenous control over critical defence infrastructure.





Operation Sindoor Performance And Strategic Impact









The deployment of the Akashteer system during Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's enhanced capability to conduct precision military operations while maintaining comprehensive airspace control and situational awareness. The system's performance during this critical operation validated years of indigenous development efforts, as it successfully provided real-time threat detection and coordination across multiple defence platforms during active military engagement.





DRDO chief Kamat emphasised that the system "performed exceedingly well" during the operation, highlighting its role as an "invisible force of new war capabilities" that significantly contributed to the mission's success. The operation's scope, targeting nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, required sophisticated coordination and threat assessment capabilities that the Akashteer system delivered with precision and reliability.





The strategic implications of this successful deployment extend beyond immediate operational success to demonstrate India's evolving military doctrine that emphasises indigenous technological solutions for complex defence challenges. The system's ability to function effectively in hostile environments while maintaining automated operations represents a paradigm shift from traditional manual defence systems to AI-enabled, real-time response capabilities. This transformation aligns with modern warfare requirements where rapid threat identification and engagement are critical for mission success. The operation also showcased the system's integration capabilities with existing defence infrastructure, demonstrating how indigenous solutions can enhance overall military effectiveness while reducing dependency on foreign technology and systems.





Furthermore, the success of Operation Sindoor using the Akashteer system reinforces India's strategic autonomy in defence operations, particularly in sensitive border regions where technological reliability and sovereign control over defence systems are paramount.





The operation's successful execution demonstrates the maturity of India's defence technology ecosystem and its ability to develop, deploy, and effectively utilise sophisticated military systems in real-world combat scenarios. This achievement positions India among a select group of nations capable of developing and deploying advanced, fully automated air defence systems for complex military operations.





Technical Capabilities And Indigenous Development





The Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System represents a sophisticated integration of multiple advanced technologies that collectively create a comprehensive air defence network capable of addressing diverse aerial threats. Developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the system incorporates a blend of sensors including 3D Tactical Control Radars, Low-Level Lightweight Radars (LLLRs), and Akash Missile Systems to create an integrated sensor architecture that delivers seamless, real-time aerial situational displays. The system's fully automated operations eliminate human delays in data handling, enabling rapid engagement of fast-moving aerial threats and significantly boosting response efficiency during active engagements. This automation represents a critical advancement in defence technology, as it allows for instantaneous threat assessment and response without requiring manual intervention that could introduce delays in time-critical situations.





The technical specifications of the Akashteer system demonstrate India's advancement in developing sophisticated C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) capabilities that rival international standards. The system operates within India's comprehensive C4ISR framework, enabling seamless coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force while reducing friendly fire risks and enhancing overall situational awareness across military branches. Its vehicle-mounted, highly mobile design allows for rapid deployment in diverse terrains and hostile environments, providing tactical flexibility that is essential for modern military operations. The system's integration with existing platforms such as the Tactical Control Radar REPORTER, 3D Tactical Control Radars, and Akash Weapon System radar creates a comprehensive defence network that can address threats across multiple altitude ranges and threat types.





The indigenous development of the Akashteer system exemplifies India's commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in the defence sector, contributing significantly to the country's goal of achieving ₹3 lakh crore in defence production by 2029.





The system's development involved substantial participation from India's defence industrial ecosystem, including Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), private sector companies, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), demonstrating the maturation of India's defence manufacturing capabilities. With 65% of defence equipment now being domestically manufactured and private sector contribution reaching 21% of defence production, the Akashteer system represents the successful integration of indigenous technological capabilities across the entire defence value chain. This achievement positions India among elite nations with integrated, automated air defence capabilities while establishing a foundation for future technological developments and export opportunities.





International Market Prospects And Strategic Implications





DRDO chief Kamat's expression of confidence regarding international interest in the Akashteer system reflects the global recognition of India's growing capabilities in defence technology development and the system's competitive advantages in the international market. The successful operational deployment during Operation Sindoor provides concrete evidence of the system's effectiveness, which is crucial for establishing credibility in the global defence market where performance validation is essential for export success. International defence markets increasingly value systems that have been proven in actual combat scenarios, and the Akashteer system's demonstrated capabilities during active military operations provide a significant competitive advantage over systems that have only been tested in controlled environments. This operational validation is particularly important as countries seek reliable, cost-effective defence solutions that can integrate with existing military infrastructure while providing advanced capabilities.





The economic implications of potential international demand for the Akashteer system extend beyond direct sales revenue to encompass broader strategic benefits for India's defence industrial ecosystem. Export opportunities would enable economies of scale in production, reducing per-unit costs while generating revenue that can fund further research and development initiatives. The system's cost-effectiveness, with 455 units priced at ₹1,982 crore (approximately $234 million), presents a compelling value proposition compared to similar international systems, particularly when considering the comprehensive capabilities and proven performance record. International sales would also strengthen India's position as a reliable defence technology partner, potentially leading to collaborative development opportunities and technology transfer agreements that could further enhance India's defence capabilities.





The strategic implications of international demand for the Akashteer system include enhanced diplomatic relationships through defence cooperation agreements and the establishment of India as a credible alternative to traditional defence exporters. Countries seeking to diversify their defence suppliers, particularly those concerned about over-dependence on single-source suppliers, may find the Akashteer system attractive as it offers advanced capabilities from a democratic nation with a stable political environment. The system's success could catalyse additional international interest in other Indian defence technologies, creating a multiplier effect that benefits the entire Indian defence industry. Furthermore, successful exports would validate India's transition from a defence importer to a defence exporter, demonstrating the country's technological maturity and industrial capabilities on the global stage.





Conclusion





The exceptional performance of India's Akashteer air defence system during Operation Sindoor represents a watershed moment in the country's defence technology development, demonstrating the successful transition from defence importer to indigenous technology developer and potential exporter. The system's proven capabilities in detecting, tracking, and engaging diverse aerial threats while maintaining real-time coordination across military branches validates years of investment in indigenous defence research and development. DRDO chief Kamat's confidence in international demand reflects not only the system's technical excellence but also the growing global recognition of India's defence technology capabilities and the strategic value of diversifying defence supplier relationships.





The success of the Akashteer system, combined with ongoing developments such as the AMCA fighter aircraft program, establishes India's position as an emerging leader in advanced defence technology development. The integration of AI-enabled automation, sophisticated sensor networks, and mobile deployment capabilities demonstrates India's ability to develop cutting-edge military systems that address contemporary warfare challenges while maintaining cost-effectiveness and operational reliability. The system's contribution to India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative extends beyond immediate military capabilities to encompass broader economic benefits through job creation, technology development, and potential export revenue generation.





Looking forward, the Akashteer system's success provides a foundation for continued innovation in defence technology while establishing credibility for India's emerging role as a global defence technology provider. The system's proven operational effectiveness, combined with its integration capabilities and cost advantages, positions it favourably for international markets seeking reliable, advanced air defence solutions. As warfare continues to evolve toward increased automation and multi-domain operations, the Akashteer system's adaptable design and comprehensive capabilities ensure its continued relevance while serving as a model for future indigenous defence technology development initiatives that strengthen India's strategic autonomy and technological sovereignty.





IDN (With Inputs From PTI)







