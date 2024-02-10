

An Indian tourist in font of the grand Masjed-e Sheikh Lotfollah located in Esfahan

NEW DELHI: Iran announced a visa-free policy for Indian citizens for 15 days. The policy is intended to promote tourism and cultural bonds. The Iranian government has said travellers from India will be allowed to enter only by air and stay for a maximum of 15 days.

The Iranian government on Tuesday announced the conditions for visa-free travel to the country by Indian citizens, saying travellers will be allowed to enter only by air and stay for a maximum of 15 days.





However, Pakistanis have been very vociferous against Iran's decision to grant Visa free travel to India in social media and the visual media, their contention is that Indians are provided this facility whereas it is not provided to an Islamic country like Pakistan. Iran historically has not had any friendly relationship with Pakistan and distrusts Pakistan to the core. The Iranians are miffed about Pakistan's pre-occupation in nurturing and unleashing terror outfits against Iran. Besides, Iran had recently undertaken deep penetration airstrikes against known terror targets inside Pakistan.





Conditions For Longer Stay





Indian nationals who wish to stay for a longer period, make multiple entries within six months or require other types of visas must obtain necessary visas from Iranian missions in India, the statement said.





According to the World Tourism Organization, Iran’s foreign tourist arrivals during 2022 rose 315% from a year earlier. Data showed some 4.1 million tourists came to Iran in 2022, up from 9,90,000 in 2021.





Moslem Shojai, who heads the Iranian tourism ministry’s foreign tourism marketing and development office, said in December that there had been a “notable growth” in travellers from India in 2023.





31,000 Indians visited Iran in the first six months of 2023, marking 25% growth compared to the same period in 2022.





Most foreign travellers visit Iran for tourism, trade, medical treatment and pilgrimage, Shojai said.





Here is the summary of the visa-free policy for Indians with the following conditions:





Indians with ordinary passports can enter Iran once every six months The maximum stay is 15 days and cannot be extended The visa abolition only applies to individuals entering Iran for tourism purposes Those coming to Iran via the land route through Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan or any neighbouring nation would not be allowed to enter without a prior visa







