The reconstruction is concentrated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and areas along the Line of Control (LoC), specifically in locations previously targeted by Indian strikes such as Luni, Putwal, Tipu Post, Jamil Post, Umranwali, Chaprar Forward, Chhota Chak, and Janglora. New camps are also being established in difficult-to-access and densely forested areas like Kel, Sardi, Dudhnial, Athmuqam, Jura, Lipa, Pachiban, Kahuta, Kotli, Khuiratta, Mandhar, Nikail, Chamankot, and Jankote.





These new facilities are designed to be smaller, high-tech, and dispersed, each housing fewer than 200 operatives. This decentralisation aims to minimise the risk of large-scale losses in the event of future airstrikes and to evade Indian surveillance. The camps are being equipped with advanced technologies, including thermal sensors, anti-drone systems, and systems to mask thermal, radar, and satellite signatures.





ISI And Terror Group Collaboration





Intelligence sources report that the ISI is directly involved in reorganizing and supporting these camps. Indian agencies have intercepted communications pointing to a recent high-level meeting in Bahawalpur—headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)—attended by senior commanders from JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen, The Resistance Front (TRF), and ISI officials. The agenda included rebuilding terror infrastructure, reassigning leadership roles, and accelerating recruitment in both Pakistan and Kashmir. Footage has also surfaced showing condolence events for terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor, guarded by masked armed men.





Use of International Aid





There are serious allegations that Pakistan is diverting portions of its international financial aid—including loans and grants from the IMF, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank (ADB)—to finance the reconstruction of these terror camps. For instance, Pakistan recently secured a $350 million loan from the ADB for women’s financial inclusion and is under a $7 billion IMF loan program, with additional funds expected from Chinese banks. Intelligence sources claim that some of these funds are being misused to rebuild terror infrastructure, although these claims have not been independently verified.





The shift to smaller, more technologically advanced camps in challenging terrain is intended to make detection and targeting by Indian forces more difficult. The camps are guarded by specially trained Pakistan Army units and are equipped with advanced surveillance countermeasures.





Pakistan is actively rebuilding terror launchpads and training camps destroyed by India in Operation Sindoor, with the backing of its military, ISI, and government agencies. Reconstruction is focused on smaller, tech-equipped camps in forested and hard-to-reach areas along the LoC in PoK, making them harder to detect and target.





The ISI is coordinating closely with major terror groups, and leadership meetings have been held to accelerate the rebuilding and recruitment process.





There are credible allegations that international financial aid is being diverted to support these activities, though independent verification is pending.





These developments mark a significant escalation in Pakistan’s proxy war infrastructure and present ongoing security challenges for India and the region.





Based On ET News Report







