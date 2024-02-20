



New Delhi: India's high-profile conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, the Raisina Dialogue, is set to convene its 9th edition from February 21 to 23.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the conference is dedicated to tackling pressing issues confronting the global community, will witness the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21.





"The inaugural session will feature the presence of the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who will deliver the keynote address as the Chief Guest," the release added.





With representation from over 100 nations, the 9th Raisina Dialogue will gather a diverse array of participants including Ministers, former Heads of State and Government, Military Commanders, Industry Leaders, Technology Innovators, Scholars, and Youth.





Under the theme "Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create," the 2024 edition will foster dialogue and engagement across six thematic pillars: Tech Frontiers, Peace with the Planet, War & Peace, Decolonising Multilateralism, the 2030 Agenda, and Defending Democracy.





More than 2,500 delegates from approximately 115 countries will participate in person, while millions worldwide will engage with the proceedings through digital platforms.





Moreover, the Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.





Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters.





The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia.





The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.





This effort is supported by a number of institutions, organisations and individuals, who are committed to the mission of the conference.





