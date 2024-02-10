



Confirmed that Rudram-3 will have a ground attack variant with Penetration-Cum-Blast (PCB) warhead, development of this warhead completed, there is an anti-radiation variant also planned.





According to a Twitter post by Varun Karthikeyan, the Rudram-3 is a hypersonic, air-launched, quasi-ballistic missile with a range of about 550 kilometers and a speed of more than Mach 5. The Rudram-3 is expected to have a ground attack variant and an anti-radiation variant.

The Rudram is a series of air-to-surface missiles developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation of India (DRDO). The missiles can be launched from a range of altitudes and are designed to destroy enemy communication stations, bunkers, and surveillance radars.

The Rudram is being manufactured jointly by Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited





DRDO is said to be preparing Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets for possibly firing trials.





Rudram-3 may have a range of 500 km, can achieve hypersonic speeds. DRDO is planning to bring further software improvements to handle a larger variety of targets under various operational conditions while developing a separate ground-based variant to be launched from mobile launcher. DRDO is developing Rudram-2 with a range of 300 km and air to ground attack version Rudram-3 with 550 km range.





According to report, the plan is to make the missile a part of the Air Force by 2022 after conducting six to seven more tests. The missile's passive homing head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed







