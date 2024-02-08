



Chennai: Russia's Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, visited the construction sites of Units 3-6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu.





Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), was also present on the site.





"Visited the construction sites of Units 3-6 of Kudankulam NPP together with Alexey Likhachev, Director General, @ROSATOM, & Shri Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, Chairman & MD, NPCIL, @DAEIndia" Alipov wrote in a post on X.





The General Framework Agreement (GFA) between India and Russia was signed on April 10, 2014, on the construction of Units 3 and 4.





Negotiations between the two countries began over the construction of Kudankulam NPP Units 5 and 6 and upon the results of which the agreement was reached that these units would be constructed in compliance with the same design as was stipulated for Units 3 and 4.





On June 1, 2017, the credit protocol to the Intergovernmental Agreement of December 5, 2008, and the GFA for Kudankulam NPP Units 5 and 6 were signed.





"For many years, the Kudankulam NPP construction project has been a symbol of close cooperation between Russia and India. However, we do not want to stop at what had already been achieved. ROSATOM has all the most advanced nuclear power technologies. Together with our Indian colleagues, we are ready to launch the serial construction of the state-of-the-art Generation III+ Russian-designed nuclear power units at a new site in India. It is stipulated by the existing agreements," ROSATOM Director General Alexey Likhachev said during the event.





Russian enterprises are already manufacturing equipment required for the first priority installation, the equipment for the reactor facilities and turbine hall for Unit 5, the company added.





ROSATOM and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), a public sector undertaking of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), are building six power reactors of 1,000 MW each at Kudankulam.





It is, so far, the largest nuclear power generation park. Units 1 and 2 have already been commissioned and work for units 3 and 4 is in the advanced stage.





