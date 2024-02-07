The 1st consignment of 3 units were delivered by Rosoboronexport while one unit has been deployed along China Border and the other along the Pakistan border. One unit will look at both borders





Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev affirmed that the S-400 contract is progressing according to the agreed-upon timelines and dismissed claims of any hindrance to deliveries reported Sputnik web portal





In 2018-19, India agreed with Russia to procure S-400 missiles worth ₹35,000 crore (approx.). As per the agreement five squadrons of S-400 missiles were set to be delivered by Russia to India. Out of five squadrons, three were delivered.





Russian state exporters Rosoboronexport has denied rumours about an alleged disruption of deliveries of S-400 air defence systems to India, the company's Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik during the World Defence Show arms exhibition in Saudi Arabia.





Earlier, certain Western media outlets disseminated the rumours, citing a representative from the Indian Air Force, that suggested that Russia's planned "large arms supply" to New Delhi in 2023 was impeded due to the conflict in Ukraine and heightened sanctions. Ukrainian media also reported on the supposed "disruption" of deliveries for the last two S-400 divisions and spare parts for Russian combat aircraft under the existing contract.





“The contract is being fulfilled within the deadlines established by agreement of the parties,” according to Mikheev.





According to reports from Indian media, the deployed systems are strategically positioned to cover the Ladakh sector bordering China and the Indian border in West Bengal.





Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhary, commander-in-chief of the Indian Air Force, conveyed at the end of 2023 that New Delhi anticipates the completion of the S-400 supply contract in 2024.





In another development, the Indian Defence Acquisition Council recently cleared the procurement of the Indian Long Range Surface Air Missile system under Project Kusha. The development came after the project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The Indian Air Force is also working with the DRDO to squeeze the delivery schedule of the LR-SAM. The three-layered long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) defence system would be able to strike down enemy aircraft and missiles at around 400 Km ranges.





