NEW DELHI: Uncertainty shrouds the return of the 8th naval veteran, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, though he was released along with seven others by Qatar court on February 12.





One month has passed since the seven veterans returned to Delhi after 16 months of imprisonment in Doha. It was considered a diplomatic coup as there was a death penalty announced on them, which was later commuted to jail terms until a sudden announcement came on their release.





While Commander Tiwari was allowed to return to his house in Doha, he had to stay back due to a travel ban, which is said to be for an additional issue that needs clearance from Qatar courts.





“It’s been over a month since Commander Tiwari was released and our wait continues. His 85-year-old mother is extremely anxious on when he would return like others. There have been murmurs about his return but until he takes a flight back and lands at home, uncertainty will continue,” said someone known to the family.





Requests have been made formally to the authorities for over a month on behalf of his family.





“The eight naval veterans were released by Qatar’s ministry of interior a month back. Seven of them have returned to India. The eighth Indian national has certain requirements to fulfil, he will return as and when those are completed,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on February 29.





Awaiting Clearance





It has been over a month since Commander Purnendu Tiwari was released. While he was allowed to return to his house in Doha, he had to stay back due to a travel ban, due to an additional issue that needs clearance from Qatar.





