



Students showed placards in support of Palestinians in Gaza during Coca-Cola's campus recruitment drive at an institute in Karachi





Following the boycott at the IBA in Karachi, it is reported that the Coca-Cola recruitment drive scheduled in at least two more universities was called off, one of which was about two hours before the session was scheduled to be held.





The Institute of Business Administration better know as IBA Karachi saw unprecedented scenes on Wednesday (March 27) when students walked out on their potential recruiter, a global brand name and multinational company.





Students say that they sent in emails to their administration, against hosting a recruitment drive by the company, on grounds of the brand's image of being complicit to the ongoing situation in Gaza; a matter which remains part of a wider boycott movement.





Since this is an annual event, where representatives from Coca-Cola Pakistan come in and do their pitch and scout out who they believe are the most suitable fresh graduates for their business, the event went ahead as was planned.





After the introduction at the main auditorium of the IBA by representatives, where the event recruiters did ask for a minute long silence in respect of the lives lost in Gaza, what followed was beyond expectations. It is informed more than 90 per cent of the students present in the auditorium, got up and left, after showing banners against war in Gaza, leaving the recruiters rather embarrassed, to say the least.





The video of the students leaving and boycotting the drive has been widely shared on social networking platforms with alumni from the institute being all at praise.





Why And What Makes This Important?





Given that it's a recruitment drive, students belong to graduating year, aspire to work in global brands and multinational companies after graduating from what is considered one of the most prestigious business schools of the country. Apart from inflationary economic pressures, the opportunity to start their practical lives at an established multinational would have been a feather in their cap, a matter their socio-economic circle would enquire on their future.





Coca-Cola is a big brand that can decorate any CV and it needs quite of a commitment to the cause to turn your back on their recruiters. One may not get this shot again in their lifetime.





Following the boycott at the IBA in Karachi, it is reported that the Coca-Cola recruitment drive scheduled in at least two more universities was called off, one of which was about two hours before the session was scheduled to be held.







