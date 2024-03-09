



Aims at enhancing DRDO-developed long-range offensive artillery capabilities along LAC





NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is set to significantly enhance its long-range offensive artillery capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China by raising and deploying two new regiments of Pinaka Multi Launch Rocket Systems. These long-range vectors, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will deliver a high volume of firepower precisely and swiftly deep into enemy territory.





Sources have confirmed that the raising of these regiments will be completed within this year. “The Indian Army will be raising two new regiments of indigenously developed and produced Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket Systems in the next 6-9 months,” said sources. Training for personnel in these regiments is currently underway.





While the initial plan was to raise these regiments by 2024, sources indicate that the process for raising two of them is ongoing and will be completed in the next few months.





Tensions along the LAC persist, prompting precautionary deployments since the May 2020 stand-off in Eastern Ladakh. As part of the six sanctioned Pinaka regiments, the 214-mm multi-barrel rocket launch system will be deployed on the northern borders with China amid the ongoing border stand-off. Currently, the Indian Army operates four Pinaka regiments along the western border with Pakistan and the northern border with China.





In artillery, a unit is also referred to as a regiment, with each regiment consisting of three batteries of six Pinaka launchers. A battery of six Pinaka launchers can fire a salvo of 72 rockets in 44 seconds, neutralizing enemy assets in an area of 1000m by 800m. Moreover, an upgraded version of Pinaka ammunition can land up to a range of 75km with superior precision.





In 2018, the Defence Acquisition Council, the highest decision-making body of the defence ministry, approved six additional Pinaka regiments. Contracts were signed in 2020 with Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML) and private sector entities Tata Power Company Limited and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for its supply to the Regiment of Artillery at an approximate cost of Rs 2580 crore.





The introduction of Pinaka will augment the Army’s long-range offensive deployment along the northern borders, complementing artillery guns such as Bofors and Ultra Light Howitzer M777, and upgraded L-70 air defence guns.





These six Pinaka Regiments will comprise 114 launchers with Automated Gun Aiming & Positioning System (AGAPS), 45 Command Posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T, and 330 Vehicles to be procured from BEML.





As part of the long-term goal to phase out old Russia-origin Grad BM-21 rocket systems, the Indian Army aims to have 22 regiments of Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launch systems, equipped with automated gun-aiming and positioning systems, and command posts.





In the realm of long-range rocket artillery, the indigenously developed Pinaka is set to become the backbone of the Indian Army’s firepower arsenal.





Goal: Phase out Grad BM-21 rocket systems for Pinaka





