In a major development, the government on Thursday cleared a proposal by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft.





The cabinet committee on security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the ₹15,000 crore program in its meeting held today and has given a green signal to the DRDO for it, senior government sources informed India Today.





The project would see large participation from Indian industry, including the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and many private sector companies.





The AMCA project has been in the making for several years and was awaiting this crucial clearance by the CCS for moving ahead. Many other defence projects have also been cleared by the CCS in its meeting held today.







