



The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of two Dornier Aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in New Delhi on 7th July 2023, Friday.





The Dornier aircraft will be manufactured indigenously at HAL's Transport Aircraft Division in Kanpur, aligning with the government's 'Make in India' initiative and contributing to self-reliance in defence.





The contract, valued at ₹458.87 crore, includes the associated Engineering Support package. The aircraft will be equipped with advanced features such as a Glass Cockpit, Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro Optic Infra-Red device, and Mission Management System. These additions are expected to enhance the ICG's aerial surveillance capability.





(With Agency Inputs)







