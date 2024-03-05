



New Delhi: In the case of the seizure of suspicious items being shipped from China for possible use in Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, a Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO) team on Monday submitted its official report to the competent authority, said government sources.





According to the report by the DRDO experts, the seized large-size Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines are dual-use equipment and can be used for military applications, the sources added.





Notably, security agencies at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port intercepted a Karachi-bound ship from China suspected of containing a consignment that could be used for Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, said a source.





The team from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had examined the consignment, which is primarily suspected of being used in Pakistan's nuclear initiatives, particularly in manufacturing critical components for missile development.





