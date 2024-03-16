



Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit Baltistan (GB) citizens have been staging demonstrations for over a year, voicing their growing discontent with the Pakistani administration and demanding their rights.





In a video statement, a political leader, Kazim Maisam stated, "If you are not able to help the people of GB, then rest assured of a huge disaster. And, none of us political representatives will be able to control or channel the disaster that will be born from the anger of the people."





He added, "The conditions of GB are deteriorating, and the area is moving towards becoming a disputed territory."





He alleged that over the past 75 years, people have tried their best to reach all the authorities, but they have not received anything except "hopelessness and helplessness". The party currently in power in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has been elected three times before.





"They also boast about bringing major developments in GB, but they forget that all the development projects they built still have several flaws," Kazim Maisam said.





Maisam further stated "I hope that these points that I am raising don't go in vain as the Pakistani administration needs to realise that GB is different from other areas of Pakistan. As the public of GB is now frustrated and angry, the youth is also becoming hopeless."





While talking about the issues of the internet shutdown faced by the people he stated, "They shut down Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms and you assume that you are an expert. If you wish to develop GB and Pakistan then you have to provide all the necessities and opportunities, it also includes exposure to modern technology."





Maisam addressed, "The people and educated youth of GB are still disconnected from the basic internet service."





"The way the Pakistani administration is treating us is equivalent to prisoners. The telecommunication companies also need to realise that they are earning off the people of GB, they are not doing us a favour. And if you are not serious about providing us quality service then there is no need to stay in the area and don't destroy the life of the people here," he added.





"The people of GB are not a burden on anyone. The people of GB have always helped anyone who is in dire need of help. If the people of GB are given their due financial rights then we will be getting 180 billion dollars. Now the United Nations must intervene and decide, what are the rights of the people." Maisam further said.





