



New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned its new naval base INS Jatayu at the strategically positioned Minicoy island, which together with the naval base in Andaman will serve as the “eyes and ears of the country.”





The new naval base INS Jatayu straddles over two important sea lanes of communication – the eight degree channel between Minicoy and Maldives, and the nine degree channel between Minicoy and the main cluster of Lakshadweep island.





The navy also commissioned its first MH-60R helicopter squadron at Kochi, significantly enhancing its maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.





As the force begins to augment the infrastructure at INS Jatayu, one of the first things that it will undertake is to build an airstrip for which the approval process is in the final stage. Also more accommodation would be created to house additional manpower.





A 24 hour chopper hanger at Kavaratti will be operational soon and the IAF has been allocated land to set up a radar station.





Commander Vrat Baghel, the first commanding officer of the unit took charge of the INS Jatayu that will play a significant role in operational surveillance and reduce the navy’s turnaround time in the western seaboard.





The commissioning ceremony was presided over by the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.





"We expect that this unit will provide situational awareness to the Indian Navy in maintaining good maritime domain awareness of the entire region. INS Baaz to the east in the Andamans and INS Jatayu in the west will serve as eyes and ears to the navy to safeguard our national interest," he said.





The navy chief said it was crucial to recognise the pressing need for heightened surveillance amidst the prevailing geopolitical developments, which underscored the strategic significance of the chain of islands in the Arabian Sea.





The 36 island archipelago has another naval base INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti. Besides, the Indian Coast Guard has a significant presence.





The commissioning took place on a day ongoing India-Maldives bitterness saw yet another low with the archipelago announcing that it would not rely on India any more for carrying out its hydrographic survey.





The Indian Navy also commissioned INAS-334 Seahawks, the first squadron housing the US-made MH-60R helicopters. New Delhi had signed an agreement with Washington to buy 24 of these choppers and six have been delivered so far. The first first MH-60R Indian Naval Air Squadron will be commanded by Captain M Abhisheik Ram.





"The MH-60R helicopters will be employed to protect our maritime epicenters. Their flexibility, reach and versatility will supplement our mission based deployments and consequently, our combat readiness,” Admiral Kumar said.





