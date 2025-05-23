



India has issued a strong diplomatic message to Turkey, urging Ankara to use its influence with Pakistan to end its longstanding support for cross-border terrorism.





This statement was made by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly press briefing, reflecting heightened tensions in the aftermath of recent escalations between India and Pakistan.





India’s expectation is clear: Turkey should “strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades.” Jaiswal emphasised that bilateral relations must be built on mutual sensitivities and respect for each other’s core concerns. This message comes in the context of Turkey’s visible support for Pakistan during the recent conflict, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which was attributed to Pakistan-linked groups.





Following the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks, to which India responded by damaging radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields in Pakistan.





A significant aspect of the escalation was the reported use of Turkish-made drones by Pakistan. During a press briefing on May 9, it was revealed that 300 to 400 drones, primarily Turkish Asisguard Songar models, were deployed across 36 locations along the India-Pakistan border, with many being shot down by Indian forces. This direct military support, combined with Turkey’s diplomatic alignment with Pakistan, has further strained India-Turkey relations.





In response to these developments, India has not only issued diplomatic warnings but has also taken concrete actions domestically. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security recently revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services, a Turkish ground handling firm operating at several Indian airports.





While Celebi has challenged this decision in the Delhi High Court, citing risks to jobs and investor confidence, the Indian government has cited national security concerns and growing unease over Turkey’s support to Pakistan as reasons for the revocation. Celebi maintains that its operations in India are independent and not politically affiliated.





The diplomatic fallout has also triggered a widespread boycott of Turkish products and services by Indian businesses and citizens, further impacting Turkey’s already struggling economy. Major Indian tourist platforms have reported a sharp decline in bookings to Turkey, and significant Indian contracts with Turkish firms have been cancelled or are under review.





India’s message to Turkey is unequivocal: relations can only progress if there is sensitivity to each other’s concerns, particularly regarding terrorism and national security. The government has reiterated that no dialogue with Pakistan is possible unless it takes verifiable action against terrorism and hands over wanted terrorists. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty remains in place as a symbolic and practical measure of India’s stance.





India’s diplomatic and economic measures reflect its deep dissatisfaction with Turkey’s support for Pakistan amid ongoing cross-border terrorism. The MEA’s call for Turkey to press Pakistan on this issue is both a demand for action and a signal that future bilateral cooperation will depend on Turkey’s responsiveness to India’s core security concerns.





Based On ANI Report







