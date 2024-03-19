



Indian Navy's Searcher, a remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), crashed on Monday during a routine training sortie near Kochi, a statement of the defence agency said. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported.





The crash occurred at 5 pm on Monday when the RPA searcher during a training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway.





"Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe," the Navy statement said.





The Indian Navy added that an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.





(With Agency Inputs)







