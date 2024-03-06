



Seoul: In a series of meetings during his South Korea visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with the representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Wednesday.





During the meeting, EAM urged the representatives to further strengthen the business bridge between the two countries.





In a post on X, EAM shared about the meeting saying, "Good conversation with representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea. Urged them to further strengthen the business bridge between India and South Korea."





Separately, the Minister also met with the Chief Abbot of Yeo Yeo Jung Sa, Monk Domyeong.





During the meeting, the spiritual leader presented his book 'Gaya Buddhism, Unlatching the Gate' to the minister and the latter appreciated the monk's interest in India's cultural legacy and historical traditions.





"Pleased to receive the book 'Gaya Buddhism, Unlatching the Gate' from Ven. Monk Domyeong, Chief Abbot of Yeo Yeo Jung Sa. Appreciate his interest in our cultural legacy and historical traditions," EAM posted on X.





Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar said that India and South Korea have become "important partners" for each other and stressed that bilateral exchanges have witnessed steady growth.





On a two-day visit to South Korea, Jaishankar said that India is interested in now expanding the partnership to new areas like critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors, green hydrogen and nuclear cooperation among others.





Moreover, Jaishankar and his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, chaired the 10th India-South Korea Joint Commission Meeting in Seoul on Wednesday.





In his opening remarks at the 10th India - South Korea Joint Commission Meeting, Jaishankar said, "Last year, as you noted, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic ties. During our Prime Minister's visit in 2015, our relations were elevated to a special strategic partnership. It is important that we live up to that."





"We have grown from strength to strength in the years that have passed. We have become truly important partners for each other. And our bilateral exchanges - trade, investments, defence, and S&T cooperation, have all seen a steady growth," he added.





