



New Delhi: The passing-out parade of the third batch of Agniveers is scheduled to be held at INS Chilka, a navy base in Odisha, on March 15. The POP marks the successful culmination of training for about 2,600 Agniveers, including women Agniveers who have undergone rigorous training at Chilka.





Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be the Chief Guest and review the post-sunset POP. Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will also be present for the POP, an official statement said.





This momentous event will be witnessed by the proud family members of the passing out Agniveer course. Besides this, various high-achieving veterans and sports personalities will also be present during the ceremony, inspiring the Agniveers with their remarkable achievements, the statement added.





The Chief of Naval Staff will also attend the valedictory function, present awards and trophies to various divisions and unveil the bilingual trainees' magazine, 'Ankur'.





