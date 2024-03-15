



India's defence capabilities along its western border with Pakistan are set to be further strengthened as the Indian Army is gearing up for deploying its first squadron of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.





Six Boeing-made attack choppers are set to reach Jodhpur, Rajasthan on 15 March, 2024.





These helicopters will be deployed in a new squadron in Jodhpur in the Army Aviation Corps, Times of India reported





Boeing had previously delivered 22 Apache helicopters of the AH-64E model to the Indian Air Force in 2020, making India one of several nations operating this advanced combat helicopter. Equipped with a high-quality night vision system, the Apache can be armed with missiles capable of striking 138 targets in a minute, making it a formidable asset.





A defence spokesperson said, “The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently operates 22 AH-64Es. The Army Aviation Corps ordered a total of six AH-64Es. Acquiring these means bolstering the capabilities of Indian air power, joining other nations such as the Netherlands, Egypt, Greece, Israel, South Korea, and several others that operate the aircraft.”





The new squadron, to be inducted on March 15, will be based in Jodhpur and will play a crucial role in guarding against potential incursions by the Pakistani military.





Equipped with AGM 114 Hellfire anti-tank missiles and Stinger missiles, the Apache AH-64E is prepared to handle both ground and aerial threats. The Hellfire missiles are particularly effective against armoured vehicles like tanks and BMPs, while the Stinger missiles are designed to neutralize airborne threats. Additionally, the helicopter is armed with Hydra-70 unguided missiles, which can effectively target ground-based threats.







