



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the invitation of his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay to visit Bhutan next week, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.





PM Modi met the Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi on Thursday.





"On behalf of the King of Bhutan, PM Tshering Tobgay extended invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Bhutan next week. Prime Minister accepted the invitation," the MEA said in a press release.





Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is in India on an official visit, which is his first overseas visit after assuming office in February 2024.





"Both leaders reviewed the progress in various areas of bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people to people exchanges and development cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship," the release also said.





"The Prime Minister of Bhutan conveyed his deep appreciation for India's role as a reliable, trusted and valued partner in Bhutan's developmental priorities," it added.





The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, paid an official visit to India from November 03-10, 2023. He travelled to the Assam, New Delhi and Maharashtra.





During the visit the King of Bhutan and PM Modi held discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest.





India and Bhutan enjoy long-standing and exceptional bilateral ties characterised by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels. The visit provided an opportunity for the two sides to discuss various aspects of the multi-faceted bilateral ties and forge understanding to further cooperate across diverse sectors.





During his visit, the King of Bhutan too had extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to pay an official visit to Bhutan.





