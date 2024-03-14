



India and the Philippines are reportedly in talks to supply the former's indigenous fighter TEJAS equipped with the BrahMos-NG missiles, to the latter. What the deal would mean for both countries.





The Philippines' reported acquisition of India's TEJAS armed with the next generation of BrahMos missiles would be a win-win situation for both sovereign states, a Filipino Navy veteran has said.





It is being reported that India's aviation behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Philippine Aerospace Development Corp (PADC) are in discussions to develop a customized variant of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet, with the BrahMos-NG being its prime weapon, as per the operational needs of the Southeast Asian democratic state's armed forces.





Manila Requires Entire Ecosystem of Defence Production





According to Rear Admiral (Retd) Jose Renan Suarez, who spent more than 34 years in the Southeast Asian nation's maritime force, the Philippines, like any other country, seeks to have a credible defence that could deter potential adversaries. Therefore, it would require not only weapons but also the ecosystem that makes each weapons platform combat-ready at all times and sustainable after purchase.





"In this context, the acquisition of TEJAS with BrahMos-NG would be a win-win for the Philippines and India if the former could be provided with the means to set up an ecosystem for the twin military platforms," Suarez told Sputnik India on Thursday.





"By becoming a trusted partner, India would be assured of continuous patronage from the Philippines over the life of the weapons. Perhaps this would lead to collaboration in other defence areas as well," he added.





Inching Towards Forging A Close Military Partnership





The naval expert's comments came in the wake of growing defence ties between New Delhi and Manila.





In 2022, the archipelago nation became the first foreign buyer of the widely-acclaimed BrahMos missiles, an Indo-Russian joint venture.





Since then, military relations between the two countries have only moved North, with BrahMos Aerospace, the manufacturer of the projectile, confirming that Manila was discussing a second order, this time for its ground forces.





Also, India is going all out to woo Manila, doling out favourable terms for the administration of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.





For example, reports emerged earlier this year that India was willing to offer a credit line to the Philippines for its military hardware.





Additionally, India has ramped up its interactions with the current government there. It organized the first-ever Philippines-India defence seminar in Manila last month which saw the participation of 20 Indian defence manufacturers taking part in the event.





What's more, India is willing to establish an assembly line for the TEJAS in the Philippines.





Collaboration With India Would Lessen the Philippines’ Dependence On Foreign Suppliers





Suarez agreed that any kind of collaboration with India's military-industrial complex would be beneficial for Manila.





"The Philippines needs to have a viable defence industry that could provide it with some of its vital defence requirements. It has to lessen its dependence on foreign suppliers to fill up its defence needs," he opined.





"Collaboration with Indian defence companies can bolster local industries by giving them a share of the defence budget while being able to access new technologies and tap new business opportunities. With established foreign defence partners, local companies can overcome their hesitancy in investing in the defence field," the military pundit concluded.







