



Visakhapatnam: As part of Exercise Tiger Triumph, the Indian Army, US Marines and US Army National Guard train together for joint sub-conventional ops. As part of joint exercise, the USS Somerset ship, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, reached Visakhapatnam.





Every deck of the ship contains mementos of Flight 93, including a dedicated passageway leading to the Memorial Room. Crew of the USS Somerset on March 23 said they will always remember their visit to Visakhapatnam and the great experience of the joint exercise.





Aircraft Pilot Ashley Ambuehl informed the media that the ship can carry dozens of military vehicles. Somerset is one of three San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships named in memory of the lives lost on 9/11.





