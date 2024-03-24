



Leh, Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, with soldiers in Leh. He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Rashim Bali.





The minister was initially scheduled to visit the Siachen area, the world's highest battlefield, for the celebration but couldn't do so due to the prevailing 'inclement weather'. He spoke to the commanding officer deployed at Siachen over the phone and promised to visit them as soon as possible.





Speaking to jawans and other senior defence personnel on the occasion, he said, "If Delhi is our national capital, Ladakh is a capital of bravery and valour. Visiting you all to celebrate Holi makes this one of the happiest moments for me. Siachen is no ordinary land. It is an unshakeable symbol of India's sovereignty and determination. It represents our national determination," he said.





Delighted to celebrate Holi with the soldiers of Indian Armed Forces in Leh, Ladakh.





"I have said it many times before and will say it again: it is our duty to take care of you, your children, your parents...your family. We are always ready for that. I do not need to tell you here that with the same diligence with which you are working for this country by dedicating your body and mind, our government is also working for the betterment of our armed forces," he added.





On the occasion, Singh requested Army Chief Manoj Pande to establish a new tradition by telling the Air chief and Navy chief that whenever a festival comes around, they should ring in the celebrations the day before with soldiers and armed forces personnel deployed at the frontiers and protecting the country's sovereignty in the face of grave adversities.





From the snowy peaks of Kargil to the scorching deserts and plains of Rajasthan, or in a submarine deployed in the deep sea, the forces are ever-alert and awake to all external threats, he said.





