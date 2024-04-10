



This test setup replicates the Agnibaan SOrTeD vehicle on launchpad at Sriharikota as they would be on the day of the launch





This engine test is powered by Agnikul's own data acquisition systems & flight computers that were 100% designed in-house.





Moreover, this test also proves the capability of the entire avionics chain of the SOrTeD vehicle in controlling the entire propulsion system of the vehicle.





Lastly, this test also runs the same Automated Launch Sequence (ALS), that we expect to run for SOrTeD's launch.





A vacuum optimised version of this Agnilet will be used in the second stage of Agnikul's orbital vehicle - Agnibaan.





