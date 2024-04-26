



Islamabad: Pointing to constant intervention by the European and Western nations, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that he is hopeful that the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project will be completed and that no obstacle would hamper the process, according to Geo News.





Speaking with Geo News, the minister insisted that in order to safeguard their interests amid the turmoil and unrest that the region's countries are experiencing as well as the growing interference of major powers like the European Union and the United States through proxies--especially with regard to Israel--regional stakeholders needed to unite on a common platform.





The minister's remarks come at a time when Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi visited Pakistan recently.





Regarding this, Asif described Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi's "successful visit" as a "great development".





The visit by the Iranian president was historic, particularly in light of the pipeline project, which has been put on hold due to geopolitical tensions and international sanctions.





Asif further bemoaned the 'lack of values' and the 'hypocritical attitude' of Western countries towards Israel. The US, however, advised against business deals with Iran, asking to remain aware of the potential risk of sanctions.





The Pakistani defence minister, however, maintained that Islamabad and Tehran have a long history of friendly ties and while the Iranian president wanted to conduct a large meeting during his visit, the government could not make arrangements due to security concerns, as per Geo News.





The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on over a dozen entities, eight individuals and vessels that have facilitated illicit trade and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) transfer on behalf of the Iranian military.





"The United States is today imposing sanctions on 16 entities and eight individuals, as well as identifying as blocked property five vessels and one aircraft, that have facilitated illicit trade and the sale of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in support of Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) and the regime's UAV development and procurement," the US State Department said in a release.





Moreover, the UK and Canada are imposing sanctions targeting several entities and individuals involved in Iran's UAV procurement and other military-related activities, respectively.





