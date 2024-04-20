



Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his past remarks on the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was scrapped in 2019.





Addressing a gathering while holding a roadshow in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Amit Shah cited statements made by Rahul Gandhi on Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted that the situation was normal in the Union Territory and that nobody had the guts to throw a stone today.





"In Kashmir, (People's Democratic Party chief) Mehbooba Mufti and (Congress leader) Rahul baba (Gandhi) used to say there would be bloodbath there once Article 370 is removed," he said.





"Rahul baba, five years have passed (since the abrogation of Article 370). This is the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leave alone the talk of bloodbath, No one has the guts to throw a stone there," he said.





He asserted that the Congress would be wiped out in the Lok Sabha elections and exuded confidence that the BJP would win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.





Amit Shah held the roadshow in Udaipur in support of BJP candidate Mannalal Rawat. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also a part of the roadshow.





In 2019, the BJP secured 24 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the desert state. The remaining one seat was won by Rashtriya Loktantra Party leader Hanuman Beniwal.





