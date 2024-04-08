



London: Shabir Choudhry, a prominent writer and activist based in London, has issued a stark warning regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion-dollar connectivity project, predicting a bleak future for the Baloch people.





Hailing from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Choudhry cautioned that by 2024, Baloch could be on the path of becoming a minority population.





"In Pakistan, CPEC has brought numerous challenges. It's not just an economic corridor; it's a military project. Who stands to benefit from CPEC? Ultimately, it's China alone," Dr Shabir emphasized in a video message on his YouTube channel.





He further highlighted how Beijing's economic interests in Pakistan have been marred by attacks on Chinese citizens and infrastructure.





"There's a real risk that these projects will face increased hostility. Pakistan's situation will deteriorate. It's truly distressing. I am pained to see the suffering of the people in Baluchistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and PoK," Dr Shabir lamented.





Since its inception, CPEC has garnered attention for all the wrong reasons.





Moreover, Baloch resistance movements pose a significant challenge to Beijing's global ambitions.





Baloch groups have issued warnings to China, demanding a halt to activities in Balochistan and the abandonment of projects in the region, threatening further attacks if ignored.





The persistent resistance from oppressed groups underscores the urgent necessity for international intervention to bring about meaningful change and alleviate the suffering of the people.





Shabir underscored, "The increasing Chinese presence in Baluchistan is alarming. According to reports, if their numbers continue to rise at this rate, Baloch could become a minority by 2048."





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







