

New Delhi: A high-level delegation led by the Director of the Brazilian Federal Police, Valdecy Urquiza, visited CBI Headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. Urquiza held discussions with CBI Director Praveen Sood and senior officials of the CBI.

In a press release, CBI said, "The meeting involved exchange of insights in addressing a wide range of criminal activities. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in combating crime, sharing criminal intelligence, sharing best practices, providing mutual legal assistance and improving cooperation via INTERPOL channels. The Brazilian delegation also visited the Global Operations Centre of CBI."





Valdecy Urquiza is also Vice President (Americas) on the Interpol Executive Committee. The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation between Brazil and India in combating transnational crime, according to a CBI press release.





During his talks with senior officials of CBI, Valdecy Urquiza thanked CBI for its collaborative spirit and reiterated its commitment to enhance cooperation. Praveen Sood welcomed Valdecy Urquiza and thanked him for his visit, according to CBI press release.





The two agencies agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives to deepen cooperation between the CBI and the Brazilian Federal Police.





