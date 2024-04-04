



NSA Ajit Doval raised the issue of continued threat posed by various terror groups in the SCO region, including Al Qaeda, ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad. He highlighted the need to shun double standards and hold accountable sponsors, financiers and facilitators of terrorism





Any act of terror, including cross-border terrorism committed by whomsoever, wherever and for whatever motives, is not justified, said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in his speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Kazakhstan’s Astana on Wednesday.





“Perpetrators of terrorism should be effectively and expeditiously dealt with, including those involved in cross-border terrorism,” said the NSA, as he highlighted the need to shun double standards and hold accountable sponsors, financiers and facilitators of terrorism.





Doval condemned the barbaric terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22 and expressed condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. He conveyed to Russian NSA Patrushev, India’s solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation to address the threat from terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.





He raised the issue of continued threat posed by various terror groups in the SCO region, including those designated by the UNSC, including Al Qaeda and its affiliates, ISIS & its affiliates, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad.





The NSA emphasised the need to counter the use of technology by the terrorists, including drones for cross-border smuggling of weapons and drugs. India supports creation of effective mechanism for cooperation within Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) SCO for countering terror financing and supports further strengthening of RATS SCO, he said.





The NSA expressed deep concern on the security situation in Afghanistan, including continued presence of terrorist networks. The NSA mentioned that as a contiguous neighbour of Afghanistan, India has legitimate security and economic interests in Afghanistan.





Doval conveyed that SCO’s immediate priorities in Afghanistan include providing humanitarian assistance ensuring formation of truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving rights of women, children and minorities. He informed that India has invested $3 billion in Afghanistan and supplied 50000 MT of wheat, 250 tonnes of medical aid, 40,000 litres of Malathion pesticide to fight locust menace in Afghanistan.





“India is committed to enhancing transit trade and connectivity, while being fully respectful of sovereignty and territorial integrity of SCO countries. India’s relationship with SCO countries goes back several centuries and it is committed to further deepening it,” said Doval.





In the meeting of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the secretaries of the security councils of the SCO member states, Doval conveyed India’s support for Kazakh initiatives in SCO and for a successful Presidency.





“India is committed to further deepening its relationship with SCO and member states in a proactive and constructive manner. Security is India’s priority in SCO as promulgated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in line with his vision for a SECURE SCO,” he said. “The acronym SECURE stands for Security, Economic Cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment Protection.”





