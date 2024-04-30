

Islamabad: In his inaugural address on the floor of the National Assembly (NA) following the 2024 elections, JUI-F chief and Pakistani Opposition Leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman drew a sharp contrast with India, asserting, "India is dreaming of becoming a superpower, while we are begging to avoid bankruptcy. Who is responsible for this?" ARY News reported.





He attributed the nation's predicament to unseen forces orchestrating decisions from behind the scenes, reducing elected officials to mere puppets. "There are powers behind the walls controlling us, and they make decisions while we are just puppets," he claimed.





Questioning the legitimacy of the current parliament, Rehman accused its members of forsaking principles and "selling democracy," as reported by ARY News.





Expressing dismay over the state of representation in Pakistan, he pondered whether the parliament genuinely reflects the will of the people. "Governments are formed in palaces and bureaucrats decided who would be the Prime Minister," he alleged.





"How long will we continue to compromise? How long will we seek help from external forces for being elected as a lawmaker," Maulana Fazl questioned.





He condemned electoral rigging in both the 2018 and 2024 elections, denouncing the ascension of purportedly counterfeit representatives to power. Rehman lamented the perceived powerlessness of lawmakers to enact legislation independently, citing concerns regarding accountability in a nation plagued by insecurity.





"How can our conscience be clear when sitting in this assembly, as both the losers and winners are not satisfied," he questioned.





Accusing the current assemblies of being "sold off," Rehman lamented the presence of individuals lacking allegiance to Pakistan's founding principles in positions of authority.





Highlighting the burden of national debt on every Pakistani, Rehman decried the stagnation plaguing the nation, asserting that such circumstances hinder progress. "We have made our country a victim of stagnation, such nations cannot progress," he added.





Additionally, Rehman advocated for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to be permitted to hold public gatherings, underscoring the importance of democratic rights.





He announced plans for a 'million march' in Karachi and Peshawar on May 2 and May 9, respectively, cautioning authorities against obstruction, warning of potential consequences for attempts to impede the demonstrations. "The people's flood cannot be stopped, and those who try will face the consequences," ARY News quoted Rehman as saying.





