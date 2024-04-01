The 2 aircraft were carried by IAF's mighty Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes





Georgetown: India has delivered two Dornier-228 aircraft to Guyana as part of the Line of Credit, initiating a new chapter in the partnership between the two countries.





Notably, an Indian Air Force team visited Guyana to deliver the HAL-228 aircraft.





In a post on social media platform X, the High Commission of India in Guyana wrote, "High Commissioner welcomed IAF team visiting Guyana to deliver the HAL-228 aircrafts as part of Line of Credit from India to Guyana."





"A new chapter in India-Guyana partnership begins," it added.









The President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated that the planes arrived at Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Sunday evening.





"The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited @HALHQBLR delivered two Dornier 228 planes to the Guyana Defence Force. The planes arrived at Cheddi Jagan International Airport last evening aboard two Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes," the Guyanese President wrote on X.





India and Guyana share close and cordial relations based on strong people-to-people ties, economic linkages and commonalities of approach on multilateral issues.





"A new chapter in - bilateral relations! Two aircrafts manufactured by HAL were delivered to Guyana. These would help in connecting remote areas, medical evacuation and disaster response," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.





India and Guyana are separated geographically, however, the two nations have many aspects in common, including their colonial past, predominantly agricultural and rural-based economies, and multicultural societies.





