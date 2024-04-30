



India has increased exports of arms and defence products 35 times since 2014, when the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, and intends to further increase it, Azernews reports





This was stated by the Minister of Defence of the South Asian Super Power Rajnath Singh, speaking at an election rally in Ahmedabad.





"In 2014, we exported defence products worth 6 billion rupees ($72 million), but now this figure has exceeded 210 billion rupees (more than $2.5 billion), and I can say that it will increase," the Press Trust of India news agency quoted Singh as saying.





The minister also said that the Modi government, representing the Indian People's Party, seeks to ensure that defence products are produced in the republic by Indians themselves. "Today we have achieved defence production volumes worth more than 1 trillion rupees ($12 billion)," he said.





India supplies defence products to 85 countries. New Delhi offers a wide range of weapons, including artillery pieces, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, which are produced by the Indian-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace, anti-aircraft missiles and Pinaka launchers, torpedoes, radars, simulators, armoured vehicles, aircraft, including helicopters and airplanes, warships and patrol vessels, tanks, systems electronic warfare and other weapons of its own production.





