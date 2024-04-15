



India must focus on getting Israel-like ironclad defence systems, said Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday





New Delhi: Iran on Saturday night fired a barrage of missiles towards Israel. The Israeli military claimed that it had successfully intercepted ninety-nine per cent of the aerial threats launched by Iran. Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra hailed Israel's ironclad defence interception system. Mahindra said that India should also focus on possessing this type of defence system apart from having offensive weaponry.

Responding to a tweet from a journalist in which he praised the effectiveness of the Iron Dome in destroying the drones and missiles fired by Iran, the Industrialist highlighted that Israel has more than the Iron Dome.

"They have more than the Iron Dome. They have a longer distance interception system called David’s Sling. And they also have Arrow 2 and 3 systems. In the works is also the Iron Beam, which will use lasers," Mahindra tweeted.

He also stressed the need for India to invest in developing such kind of defence systems. "Today, possessing ironclad defence interception systems is as important as a cache of offensive weaponry. We in India must step up our focus on & spending in that direction," Mahindra added.





Iron Dome System









While Iran attacked Israel with suicide drones and missiles, the country’s famed Iron Dome and other defence systems have been intercepting and thwarting the attacks.





Israel has “more than the Iron Dome”, said Anand Mahindra in a post on X, quoting a post about the country’s defence systems.





“They have a longer distance interception system called David’s Sling. And they also have Arrow 2 and 3 systems,” he said, adding that an “Iron Beam, which will use lasers”, is also in the pipeline.





“Today, possessing ironclad defence interception systems is as important as a cache of offensive weaponry,” he said.





“We in India must step up our focus on and spending in that direction,” he added.





Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Sunday said that it intercepted about 99 per cent of more than 300 missiles and drones Iran launched in its first direct attack against Israel.





“Together with our partners, the Americans and others, we managed to block the attack with very little damage caused,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







