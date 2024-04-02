



IAF chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari undertook a sortie at the Adampur Air Force Station. The sortie comes during an ongoing air exercise.





Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that air power will play a very vital and critical role in deciding the outcomes of the conflict as he took off in an IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet.





"There's no doubt that in any future conflict anywhere in the globe, air power will play a very vital and critical role in deciding the outcomes of the conflict. Such exercises give us the opportunity to hone our skills "quoted the IAF chief.



